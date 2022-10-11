IND vs SA: Unchanged India Bowl, South Africa Make Three Changes in Series Decider

Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will bowl in the all-important series decider against South Africa in New Delhi. Dhawan won the toss and also revealed that he will have an unchanged eleven at his disposal. On the other hand, South Africa had three players down with the flu, including their skipper Keshav Maharaj.

“It is always a privilege to be the skipper. We would have bowled first. We have three changes. Few guys have fallen sick. Maharaj fell sick. Shamsi and Bavuma are down as well," makeshift skipper David Miller said.

“We will bowl first. I feel there is some moisture on the wicket and we would want to explore that. The boys played well under pressure. We are going with the same team," India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

The start of third and final ODI between India and South Africa was earlier delayed due to a wet outfield here.

The city has been experiencing rain for the past few days, however, there is bright sunshine at the moment.

An inspection was conducted at 1:30pm local time after which the decision was taken of a toss at 1.40 followed by the first ball of the match at 2 pm IST.

The second-string Indian team would look for some stability from its openers as the hosts aim to punch above their weight and seal a memorable series victory against South Africa in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday.

After going down narrowly in the series-opener, the might of the Indian white-ball depth was in full display as the hosts won the second ODI comfortably to level the three-match series 1-1.

But the Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair of captain Shikhar Dhawan and young Shubhman Gill.

Both batters struggled in the series so far.

