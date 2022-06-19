IND vs SA: 'Very Disappointed, We Didn't Get A Full Game'-Keshav Maharaj

The final match of the five-game T20I series was abandoned after persistent rains at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This one went down to the fire with South Africa winning the first two games in Delhi and Cuttack. After which, India came back strongly winning the next two at Vizag and Rajkot. The game in Bengaluru could have gone to the wire as it was the series decider, but it got washed out. South Africa’s stand in skipper Keshav Maharaj said he was disappointed as the game didn’t see more than four overs.

“Very disappointed we didn’t get a full game for the end of an exciting tour. We started pretty well, pity we could not see the outcome. We can’t control the weather. We tried a few combinations. Still a work in progress for Australia. You may still see changes. I am sure the future series against India will be interesting like this one. We were disappointed with our performance in the last two games. We carried our confidence from past tours at the same time we didn’t want to take anything for granted," he said after the match.

Advertisement

India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series after the last game here on Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible.

India and South Africa were on level terms at 2-2 after four matches. After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start.

The curtailed match did start at 7:50PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets. Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries.

Kishan hit two sixes off Kehsav Maharaj’s opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it. Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here