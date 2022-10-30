IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Achieves Massive Feat, Becomes First Indian to Score 1000 Runs in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli registered his name in another record book on Sunday during the match between India and South Africa at the Perth Stadium. Kohli, who scored crucial half-centuries against Pakistan and Netherlands, failed to emulate the same against the Proteas but it couldn’t stop him to add another feather to his cap.

The 33-year-old became the second player to score 1000 runs in T20 World Cup history. Before the start of the match, Kohli scored 989 runs from just 23 games but his 12-run knock against South Africa helped him register his name in record book. While legendary Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene is at the top of the highest run-getter list in T20 World Cup. He has scored 1,016 runs from 31 matches in the ICC showpiece event for the T20 format.

The 33-year-old scored a couple of exquisite boundaries but a mistimed pull shot on Ngidi’s short-ball ended his stay in the middle as Kagiso Rabada took a fine catch at fine leg.

Following a lean phase earlier in the year, the 33-year-old Kohli found his groove in the Asia Cup in the UAE and in the bilateral series leading up to the event against Australia and South Africa, and blossomed in the game against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

He scored unbeaten 82 runs against Pakistan to help India register a crucial 4-wicket win and start the T20 WC campaign on a high. He continued his good form with the bat against Netherlands where he scored 62 runs* off 44 balls. With back-to-back fifties, he has amassed 166 runs in three innings so far in this tournament.

Meanwhile, India lost half of their side for just 49 runs against the Proteas after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Lungi Ngidi ran riot with the ball as he claimed four wickets in his first four overs.

However, Suryakumar Yadav scored a fighting half-century to help India post a fighting 133/9 on the scoreboard. He smashed 68 runs off 40 balls which was laced with 6 fours and three sixes. While Wayne Parnel also claimed three wickets for South Africa.

