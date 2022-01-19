IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar To Become Highest Run Scorer for India in Away ODIs

Virat Kohli might have stepped down from India captaincy, but when it comes to making news, he is still acing that art by a mile. Kohli has now become the highest run-getter for India in Away ODIs. He needed just nine runs when he walked out to bat against South Africa in Paarl and knocked off the required runs with ease. He overcame Sachin Tendulkar in the run tally. Tendulkar had 5065 runs in 147 innings, but Kohli overcame him in just 104 innings with a far more better average of 58 to Tendulkar’s 37. He is followed by former India captain MS Dhoni (4520 runs in 124 inns), Rahul Dravid (3998 runs in 110 inns) and Sourav Ganguly (3468 runs in 105 inns).

>Also Read | IND vs SA 1st ODI: Centurions Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma Guide South Africa to 296/4

Advertisement

>Player >Span >Matches >Inns >NO >Runs >Highest >Avg >BF >SR >100 >50 >0 Virat Kohli 2008-2022 108 104 17 >5066 160* 58.22 5563 91.06 20 23 5 Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2012 147 146 10 >5065 163* 37.24 6197 81.73 12 24 8 MS Dhoni 2004-2019 145 124 35 >4520 101* 50.78 5382 83.98 1 37 3 Rahul Dravid 1996-2011 117 110 15 >3998 123* 42.08 5736 69.70 2 37 4 Sourav Ganguly 1996-2007 100 98 4 >3468 135* 36.89 4834 71.74 6 23 8

These stats doesn’t include the runs scored in neutral venues; also it doesn’t just include the bilateral series. Meanwhile Kohli has scored 1287 runs against South Africa and is currently the eighth highest run-getter against them in ODIs. He has four hundreds and six fifties in just 27 matches, with an astounding average of 64.35. If he scores 27 more runs, he will surpass Team India’s current head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who had 1309 and 1313 runs, respectively. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 2001 runs, followed by Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, with 1879 runs.

>Also Read | Virat Kohli Can Focus on His Family And Batting After Relinquishing Captaincy: Dale Steyn

Advertisement

Kohli had earlier stepped down from the position of Test captaincy, but his fans are looking forward to Kohli the batter who has a number of records in the fray in the ongoing series. Kohli also ranks third among cricketers with most international century. It must be mentioned that his last century came back in 2019 against Bangladesh.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here