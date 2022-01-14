IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Takes Rassie vd Dussen To Task For Sledging Rishabh Pant | WATCH

India skipper Virat Kohli took Rassie Van der Dussen to task after the batter sledged wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant during the second Test match in Johannesburg. As a result, Pant tried to step down to Kagiso Rabada and edged it straight to wicket-keeper. Kohli was in a furious mood after Dean Elgar was adjudged not out by the DRS. On day 4, a furious Kohli made sure he gives vd Dussen a piece of his mind. ““When you go after someone who is five years younger than you," Kohli was caught saying.

Host broadcaster SuperSport said on Friday it had no control over the Decision Review System (DRS) used in the Test series between South Africa and India.In a brief statement issued to AFP, the broadcaster said: “SuperSport notes comments made by certain members of the Indian cricket team.

“Hawk-Eye is an independent service provider, approved by the ICC and their technology has been accepted for many years as an integral part of DRS.

“SuperSport does not have any control over the Hawk-Eye technology."

Members of the Indian team reacted angrily on Thursday when a leg before wicket decision against South African captain Dean Elgar was overturned on review.

Several Indian players were heard complaining about the decision and there appeared to be suggestions the broadcaster was manipulating the technology.

