India captain Virat Kohli lost his cool as Dean Elgar was adjudged not out by the TV umpire. Ravi Ashwin was convinced that he had trapped South Africa skipper right in front, but the DRS showed otherwise. It showed the ball on hitting the pads would have gone over the stumps. This left Kohli shellshocked who just couldn’t believe that dangerman Elgar just got away especially at such a stage where India were fighting hard to save the series. WATCH how Kohli reacted:

Meanwhile a number of former cricketers were also taken aback with the DRS simulation some of them defending the skipper. It all began when Elgar was ruled not out. Soon after Ashwin rushed to the stumps and said: “You should find better ways to win, Supersport." Kohli, who was at the other end, took a leaf out of Ashwin and walked at the other end and said: "

It seemed that Kohli got personal with the crew members as he said: “Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball eh, not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time." This was in an apparent dig at the ball-tampering investigation that found three Australian cricketers guilty of ball tamepering. As can be seen above, several cricketers were critical of Kohli. Meanwhile KL Rahul also said: “Whole nation playing against XI"

Earlier Rishabh Pant scored one of his finest hundreds in most adverse of circumstance but another shoddy batting show left India with only 211 runs to defend on the third day of the third and final cricket Test against South Africa, here Thursday. Pant’s (100 not out off 139 balls) fourth Test hundred constituted for more than 50 percent of India’s second innings total of 198 with Virat Kohli’s 29 off 143 balls being the second highest individual score. The umpires called for tea break at the fall of final Indian wicket in the extended second session. This was the first Test match in 145-year-history where all 20 batters of one team were caught.

The day belonged to Pant as he scored a hundred which is as good as one would ever see and what stood out was his shot selection, which was immaculate. He didn’t do anything that was ‘un-Pant’ like as there was a rasping square cut off a rising one from Kagiso Rabada (3/53). There was the audacious down the track cover drive off Duanne Olivier and that six over long-on off Keshav Maharaj came just an over before lunch. These are all shots that one associates with the dashing keeper-batter but what was exemplary was his use of discretion as to what kind of deliveries he would attack.

