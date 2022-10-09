IND vs SA: Wasim Jaffer Suggests One Change In Playing Eleven in Place of Ruturaj Gaikwad Or Ishan Kishan

Ahead of the second ODI match in Ranchi, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has suggested just one change in the playing eleven after India’s mediocre bowling and fielding effort on the field made sure they lose the first ODI match in Lucknow. With game being a do or die for Dhawan and his men, Jaffer suggested that India must play with sixth bowling option in 50 overs format starting Sunday.

Earlier pacer Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the entire series which made sure that he is replaced by Washington Sundar. This also meant that India are now one seamer short. Chahar wasn’t part of the Indian playing XI as Shikhar Dhawan’s side lost by nine runs in the opening match with the visitors scoring 250 in just 40 overs.

“Deepak has sustained a twisted ankle but it’s not too serious. However a few days of rest might be advisable," a source privy to selection issues, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Speaking at ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer advocated for the inclusion of Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. The youngster can bowl as well as bat, opening a plethora of new options for Dhawan. His inclusion would also mean that India will have a sixth bowling option.

“Shahbaz Ahmed should play as he would be helpful in the bowling department and strengthen the batting unit. You cannot go ahead with only five bowling options in 50-over cricket. You can replace him with Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan," Jaffer said. The former India batter also showered praise on South Africa’s David Miller ahead of the 2nd ODI.

Earlier David Miller once again played a match-winning knock for South Africa. He scored 75 off 63 and alongside Heinrich Klaasen changed the complexion of the match.

“There is no doubt that he [David Miller] is a quality player. He was excellent in the IPL and continued his good form. India would definitely want to take his wicket early on. If India wants to win, they need to take the early wickets of Miller, Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klassen," Jaffer added.

This three-match ODI series in India offers little incentive to the fringe players who have missed the flight to Australia.

But with BCCI revealing Chahar complained of a stiff back following the third T20I against South Africa ahead of the first ODI in Lucknow, it gives India plenty of soul-searching to do on Sunday. They have named allrounder Washington Sundar as his replacement for the remaining two matches of the series.

Mohammad Siraj and Avesh Khan have so far failed to impress and that might open the door for uncapped Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar.

