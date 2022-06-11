IND vs SA: Wayne Parnell Acknowledges Odisha's 'Hospitality' When Asked This Question

South African cricketer Wayne Parnell played his first T20 match in more than five years as he came out on the field against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Although South Africa won that match, he played his role well, picking up a single wicket in his quota of four overs. Now as he landed in Cuttack for the second T20I, a journalist, looking for a quirky answer, asked him about how he really felt about Odisha—the Indian state which is hosting the match.

Parnell being Parnell, brought his diplomatic self at the front, acknowledging India’s great hospitality which had won over many international visitors.

“We feel very welcome here. My first time here. The place we are staying in is very nice. Two things India do very well is - cricket and hospitality. It’s been really awesome here," said Parnell in the pre-match press conference in Cuttack on Saturday."

India were beaten comprehensively in the first T20I in New Delhi and they will be looking to make amends as losing this one would mean going 0-2 down in a five-match series.

“This match is going to be crucial. India will definitely bounce back. They are a quality side. We don’t expect anything else. Every single game till the Bengaluru T20I is going to be very very tough. Obviously, it was a great win the other night and we can take a lot of confidence from it but now we have a brand new venue, new conditions so we have to adapt and start afresh," Parnell said.

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa register a sensational 7-wicket win over India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. It was a heartbreak defeat for India who were on the verge of scripting a world record for most consecutive wins in T20 cricket. Entered the match with 12 wins on a trot, a win would have helped India achieve a massive feat, however, Miller and Van der Dussen spoiled the party for them.

“The conditions here probably favour run-scoring more. It is just about what we are going to get on that particular day. It did swing around a little bit so maybe we can use that to our advantage as well. Difficult to assess. The side strip was pretty green and with overhead conditions, it did swing around a bit. Maybe for the seamers, there will be a little bit with the new ball. But the actual wicket, we have to see how it is on the matchday," he said when asked about the playing conditions.

