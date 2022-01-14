IND vs SA: 'We Were Thrown Under the Sword Quite a Few Times'-Dean Elgar

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar said that as a team they were hurting and that pain helped them unite which ultimately led to their win over India in the three-match series. Speaking in the post-match presentation, he said that he is ‘really proud’ over the entire squad and it will take a day or two to sink in. “Pretty elated. Obviously will sink in a day or two, maybe this evening. Really proud. We were thrown under the sword quite a few times this series and the guys responded brilliantly. Obviously, to bounce back after losing the first game, to believe that we could still win. Extremely happy. (On how things turned around) Challenging your players, you need characters within the group and the bowling unit has been excellent all series. I had put up a challenge after the first game and the guys responded brilliantly. Helps to have a group that doesn’t have any real big names, they like to rally together and play as one. And that’s crucial. Extremely proud of this group of players that we have here," he said.

He also revealed that being an ‘old school,’ he laid down some challenges in front of his teammates and he is ‘proud’ that they came out of it. One such challenge was given to Kagiso Rabada which eventually fired him up in Johannesburg and led to India’s collapse in the second innings.

“Ultimately, if you want to operate at our performance levels, you need tough chats and I’m a bit of old-school mentality with a new-school twist. I laid a few challenges, even to some of the senior players as well. It was great to see the guys take my message on board. It’s great to see the guys buying in to you from a captain’s point of view. I think us as a closed group, has helped us to feed off each other. We’ve played as a unit and we’ve grown massively as a group in the last two Tests. If you want to compete in Test cricket and be no.1 someday, you have to beat the best in the world. I’m really happy that things went well for us. Could easily have gone wrong and I’d have had egg on my face."

He signed off saying that he is already thinking about the next series.

“As I said earlier, really proud of this group. We’re by no means a finished article, I can tell you that. I’m already thinking of the next series. There are some negatives also that we need to work on. I think the way he (Petersen) responded since the first game has been immense. Always known him as a good player, he’s gotten into a great player mould now and it’s a lot to say for a player who has hardly played a handful of games. He has dominated domestic cricket for a while now and it’s great to see him do so well in the last two Tests. He’s willing to learn and you need characters like that."

