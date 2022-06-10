Team India captain Rishabh Pant admitted that his bowlers failed to execute their plan while defending a mammoth 212-run target against South Africa in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The Indian bowlers had a tough time bowling to South Africa’s David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen as they smashed them all around the park to help their team take a 1-0 lead. It was South Africa’s biggest ever run chase in T20I cricket.

Pant talked highly of the Proteas duo who shared an unbeaten 131-run stand to take the game away from India’s reach.

“We had enough on the board, but I think we were a little off with the execution. But sometimes you got to give credit to the opposition. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen batted well," Pant said in the post-match presentation.

The stand-in India captain said that wicket got better in the second innings which helped the Proteas batter to chase down the mammoth total.

“Slower balls were working when we batted, but the wicket got better in the second innings. Mostly we executed our plans (to Miller) but the wicket got better and better," he added

It was a heartbreak for Team India who were so close to creating history but Miller Van der Dussen had other plans. Before the clash, India won 12 T20I matches on a trot and a win on Thursday would have helped create the record for most consecutive wins in T20I cricket.

Meanwhile, the Indian batters performed well despite the pitch offering some turn to the spinners in the first innings. Ishan Kishan struck a scintillating 76 off 48 balls before new skipper Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya’s pyrotechnics propelled India to an imposing 211 for 4.

While Kishan dazzled at the top, Pant (29 off 16) and Pandya (31 not out 12) went ballistic in the slog overs, adding 46 runs to take India past 200.

Pant further said that his team will come up with a better plan if they are stuck in the same situation in future.

“We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better," Pant concluded.

