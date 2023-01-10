IND vs SL 1st ODI: Umran Malik Breaks His Own Record, Bowls Fastest Ball by an Indian in International Cricket

Umran Malik once again hits a new high at the speedometer as he bowled a 156 KMPH delivery in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer scripted history by bowling the fastest bowler by Indian in international cricket as he bettered his own record. Earlier, in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Umran dismissed Dasun Shanaka with a 155 kmph thunderbolt.

On Tuesday, Umran came into the attack in the 12th over and he didn’t take much to break his own record. It was the fourth delivery of the 14th over when Umran unleashed a 156 KMPH delivery to Charith Asalanka. Meanwhile, it was the 145kmph delivery which helped him get the wicket on the last ball of the same over as he dismissed Asalanka for 23.

Advertisement

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Score And Updates

Umran now holds the record of bowling the fastest ball by an Indian in T20Is, IPL and ODIs.

Fastest ball by an Indian in ODIs: 156 Kmph by Umran Malik

Fastest ball by an Indian in T20I cricket: 155 kmph by Umran Malik

Fastest ball by an Indian in IPL: 157 kmph by Umran Malik

Umran’s Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad also took to Twitter to praise him for his record-breaking delivery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir has been in good form with the ball as he claimed 7 wickets against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series. Malik made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Auckland in November last year, where he picked 2/66 and then took 1/31 in a washed-out match at Christchurch on November 30. Since the time he grabbed attention in IPL 2020 and 2021 with his searing pace, Malik’s cricketing graph has gone up.

Also Read: ‘Just Another Day in the Office’-Twitter Lauds Virat Kohli As He Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian team has decided to give Umran a longer rain in white-ball cricket as they want to take advantage of having a tearaway pacer in the mega ICC tournaments in future.

Advertisement

Earlier, Virat Kohli looked at his very best again while slamming his 45th ODI century and second consecutive ton in the format while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed fifties as they propelled India to a massive 373/7 against Sri Lanka.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here