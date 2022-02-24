IND vs SL, 1st T20I, Lucknow: Sunil Gavaskar Rings Bell Amidst Loud Cheers | WATCH

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was given the honor of ringing the bell at the brand new Ekana Stadium in Lucknow as India took on Sri Lanka in the first T20I match. Ringing the bell is a ritual that is followed religiously at the Home of Cricket—Lord’s. Now the ritual is being adapted in countries like India as well which is very serious about the game. Gavaskar being a former captain was always the first choice among the commentator to ring the bell which marks the beginning of the second T20I which is also only the second international match at this venue.

In this video that was posted by the BCCI, the former India captain was seen ringing the bell which was followed by a round of applause.

SL win toss, elect to bowl against India in 1st T20I

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I of the three-match series against India here on Thursday. India made as many as six changes to the playing XI that last played against West Indies with Deepak Hooda being handed his maiden T20I cap. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for white-ball series against West Indies, and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was recovering from an injury in the last two months, made a comeback as did Sanju Samson.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also found a place in the playing XI. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, missed out after suffering a wrist injury. For Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal came in for Kusal Mendis, while Jeffrey Vandersay replaced Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

