IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1: Sri Lanka Bounce Back With Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari's Wickets as India Score 199/4 at Tea

Sri Lanka managed to bounce back in the second session of the 1st Test against India as they dismissed Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari before the Tea break. The Indian duo looked in decent touch as they shared a 90-run stand for the third wicket. Playing his 100th Test, Kohli was dismissed on 45 off 76 balls as he was deceived by Lasith Embulendiya’s sharp turn and was bowled which left the premier batter stunned and he stood in disbelief. He walked back to applause from spectators for the landmark match.

Vihari scored his fifth Test half-century but departed soon after Kohli’s dismissal as he dragged an incoming delivery from left-arm quick Vishwa Fernando onto his stumps. He scored 58 runs off 128 balls while batting at the number 3 spot.

Meanwhile, India reached 199 for four at tea after new captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat at the start of the two-match series in Mohali. Rishabh Pant, on 12, and Shreyas Iyer, on 14, were at the crease.

In his landmark match, Kohli completed 8000 runs in Test cricket and becomes the 6th Indian batter to achieve the feat. On the 39th over of the innings, Kohli guided the ball towards point to take a single and enter the 8k club. The batting maestro took 169 innings to breach the mark.

He hit five boundaries in his 76-ball stay at the crease with every run cheered.

Earlier Rohit, who last month replaced Kohli as captain across all formats, hit Lahiru Kumara for two successive boundaries including a well-executed pull but soon got caught at long leg in another attempt to smash the short ball.

Embuldeniya, one of the two slower bowlers for Sri Lanka — hoping for the first-ever Test victory in India in their 300th five-day game — trapped Mayank Agarwal lbw for 33.

Before the match, Kohli, alongside Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma, was presented with a special cap by coach Rahul Dravid as top officials of India’s cricket board including president Sourav Ganguly clapped from the balcony.

Brief Scores: India 199/4 in 53 overs (Hanuma Vihari 58, Virat Kohli 45; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/62, Lahiru Kumara 1/42) vs Sri Lanka.

