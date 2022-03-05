IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja Scores Unbeaten 175 as India Declare First Innings at 574/8 at Tea

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra played one of the most memorable knocks of his career so far to put India on top at Tea of Day 2 against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Jadeja scored unbeaten 175 runs as Sri Lanka bowlers had no answer to the southpaw’s onslaught. Indian captain Rohit decided to declare the Indian innings at 574/8 at Tea to give his bowlers enough overs to trouble tired Sri Lanka batters.

With 175*, Jadeja hit the highest score by any Indian batting at Number 7 or below. The southpaw showed a lot of maturity throughout the innings as he played a second fiddle to Rishabh Pant when the wicketkeeper batter was taking on-he opposition bowlers on Day 1. The duo shared a 104-run stand.

After Pant’s departure on 96, Jadeja joined hands with Ravichandran Ashwin to take India to a comfortable position on Day 2 with a 130-run stand. The spin duo batted with a lot of responsibility and played risk-free shots. Ashwin hit his 12th Test fifty and was dismissed on 61 by Suranga Lakmal. After his departure, Jadeja decided to take on Sri Lanka bowlers by himself as he scored some quick runs to take India past 550 in a quick time.

Jadeja, who returned to the crease on 45, went past 150 with a six off Dhananjaya de Silva and put on an unbeaten partnership of 103 with number 10 Mohammed Shami, who made 20.

Shami appeared to be struggling after being hit on the back by a fielding throw and skipper Rohit Sharma called his batsmen back to the pavilion, with the umpires taking tea early.

Jadeja was unbeaten at 175, while Shami was on 20 when India decided to declare their innings in the 130th over.

Suranga Lakmal (2/90), Vishwa Fernando (2/135) and Lasith Embuldeniya (2/188) took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 574 for 8 decl in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96, Ravichandran Ashwin 61; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

(With Agency Inputs)

