IND vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Online

Team India, fresh from a 3-0 clean sweep of the T20I series, are all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series at home from Friday, March 4. The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohal. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST.

The first Test of this bilateral series is all set to be a landmark match for Indian cricket. Newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the home team in a Test match for the first time, while Virat Kohli will represent India in the cricketing whites for the 100th time in his decorated career.

Although, sufferede a painful 1-2 loss to South Africa in their previous Test series, they will be high on confidence as they have a stellar record at home. Sri Lanka are yet to defeat India in Tests in India, a run which Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will aim to continue in the upcoming series.

Sri Lanka won their previous Test series against West Indies. The island nation currently leads the World Test Championship 2021-23 points table and with a significant change of format (T20I to Tests), they would be keen to return to winning ways.

IND vs SL 1st Test Team News and Injury Update

Team India will be without the services of experienced campaigners like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Wriddhiman Saha. They were dropped ahead of the series to make room for youngsters who will be raring to prove their mettle in this bilateral Test series.

As for Sri Lanka, the likes of all-rounder Angelo Mathews, Pathum Nissanka and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will look to shine with the bat. Whereas, 13 Test matches old Lasith Embuldeniya who has five five-wicket hauls will join his experienced team mates Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the bowling department.

When will the 1st Test match India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The first Test will be played from March 4 to March 8.

Where will the 1st Test match India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) be held?

The 1st Test match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali, Chandigarh.

What time will the 1st Test match India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The match will commence from 9:30 am IST.

What TV channel will broadcast the 1st Test match India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL)?

The India vs Sri Lanka Test series will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test fixture?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar, app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Probable Playing XIs:

IND vs SL 1st Test, India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs SL 1st Test, Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka

