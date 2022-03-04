IND vs SL, 1st Test: No Place for Shubman Gill as India Opt to Bat First in Virat Kohli's 100th Test

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series here on Friday. It will be Virat Kohli’s 100th Test, while Rohit will start his journey as Test captain with this match.

Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer replaced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI for India, who went with three spinners and two seamers Sri Lanka, on the other hand, opted for three seamers and two spinners.

Shubman Gill’s exclusion was a big surprise with Vihari most likely to slot in at the No.3 position replacing Cheteshwar Pujara while Iyer will come in at No.4, replacing Ajinkya Rahane.

On his 100th Test, Virat Kohli was felicitated by current coach Rahul Dravid in the presence of the Indian team and wife Anushka Sharma.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.

