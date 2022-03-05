IND vs SL 2022, 1st Test Day 2 Talking Points: Jadeja Sets New Record, Kohli Gets Guard of Honour

Unlike the opening day when Sri Lanka had their moments in the field, Day 2 completely belonged to India in the ongoing first Test in Mohali. Not only did the hosts pile on a mammoth 574/8d, they also dislodged four Sri Lanka’s top batters to tighten their old over the contest.

Here’s a look at the major talking points from the second day’s play

Remembering The Giants

The cricketing world continues to recover from the shock of Shane Warne’s death. Rich tributes are being paid by fans and his peers from all walks of life. Before the start of the second day, the players of both the Indian and Sri Lankan team lined-up to observe a minute’s silence to remember Rod Marsh and Warne with the legendary Australians dying on the same day. The players took the field wearing black arm bands.

Also Read: Bowlers Shine After Jadeja’s 175*

Advertisement

Jadeja Continues to Grow

Ravindra Jadeja continues to churn out improved performance with the bat. Several Indian batter got the start in the Test but barring Rishabh Pant, none came close to converting them into something substantial. In fact, Pan missed out on his hundred by just four runs yesterday. However, Jadeja breached the three figure mark for the second time in his career and made it count by remaining unbeaten on 175. He thus set a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Test cricket when batting from the No.7 spot.

Kohli Guard of Honour

Kohli’s India teammates paid tributes to him becoming just the 12th Indian player to log 100 Tests by giving him a guard of honour as they took the field after declaring their innings earlier. Kohli sprinted through waving his hand while soaking in the moment and thanked his new Test captain Rohit Sharma for the gesture.

In Pictures, IND vs SL: All-round Jadeja Puts India in Control

No-ball Galore

Advertisement

Sri Lankan bowlers bowled 12 no-balls during the Indian innings. But they were lucky it didn’t cost them any wicket. And Indian bowlers, in an apparent solidarity with their Lankan counterparts, began delivering no-balls after no-balls. So far, in 43 overs, they already have racked up seven no balls against their names. And did it cost them? Yes.

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a wonderful over to Pathum Nissanka as he set him up nicely. A superb delivery cleaned up the batter and the resulting celebration lasted a moment before the dreaded no-ball siren began ringing around the venue. Bumrah had overstepped and that cost him a wicket.

It’s another matter that the Indian pacer later managed to take a wicket but he could have two of those but for the no ball.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here