IND vs SL 2022, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Hit Back But India Reach 109/2 at Lunch on Day 1

India have made a solid start in the series opening first Test against Sri Lanka that got underway in Mohali on Friday, reaching 109/2 at lunch break on Day 1. Rohit Sharma, captaining the Test team for the first time, opted to bat first and opened with Mayank Agarwal to give his team a brisk start in what is also former skipper Virat Kohli’s 100th game in the longest format.

After a quiet couple of first overs, Rohit used his supple wrist to put one away from Suranga Lakmal through square leg for the first boundary of Indian innings. And in the following over, bowled by Vishwa Fernando, his opening partner Mayank peeled off successive fours before Rohit added one of his own.

The pair soon raised a 50 runs for the first wicket in just 9.3 overs with Rohit collecting two more boundaries. However, he played one shot too many with Kumara persisting with a short length and suckering the Indian into going for a pull to have him hole out at fine leg on 29 off 28.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne soon introduced left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya into the attack and he repaid by trapping Agarwal lbw on 33 with the tourists hitting back in quick succession.

Both Rohit and Agarwal thus failed to convert their starts, falling against the run of play.

India lost both their openers having reached 80 which brought together Hanuma Vihari, who is batting at no.3 and Kohli to the crease.

While Vihari looked quite at ease right from the start, Kohli looked nervous and played got off the mark with a leading edge while attempting a flick off Embuldeniya. However, soon a sublime straight drive past Fernando helped him ease into the zone.

Brief Scores: India 109/2 (Mayank Agarwal 33, Rohit Sharma 29; Lasith Embuldeniya 1/19) vs Sri Lanka at Lunch

