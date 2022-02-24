Pushpa fever continues to grip the nation with star India allrounder bringing out the famous Thagged Le gesture as part of his celebration after he dismissed dangerman Dinesh Chandimal during the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Thursday. Jadeja was making his return to competitive cricket after having spent nearly three months away from action due to an injury he picked last November.

Chandimal stepped out of his crease and Jadeja spotted that as her shortened the length. The ball turned and beat the outside edge before wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan did the rest to have the Sri Lankan stumped on 10.

Watch Jadeja’s celebration below:

Advertisement

Earlier, opener Ishan Kishan sizzled with a blistering 56-ball 89 before Shreyas Iyer blazed his way to a whirlwind unbeaten 57 as India posted a challenging 199 for 2 against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter, who failed to capitalise on his starts in the preceding white-ball series against West Indies, finally lived up to his multi-million dollar IPL tag with a whirlwind innings studded with 10 hits to the fence and three sixes.

The 23-year-old from Jharkhand forged a 111-run innings for the opening wicket with his skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 32) to put India on course for a formidable total after being invited to bat first.

Iyer then grabbed the opportunity with both hands, smashing five fours and two sixes in 28 balls to take India to a huge total.

With PTI Inputs

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here