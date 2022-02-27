IND vs SL 2022: Scan Normal But Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 3rd T20I

India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan has been ruled out from the third and final T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka, BCCI said on Sunday. Ishan was was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T20I on Saturday following which he was taken to a local hospital for a CT Scan.

While the scan is normal, the BCCI medical team will continue to keep a close eye on the youngster and he won’t be a part of the third contest to be played at the same venue tonight.

“Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion," it added.

India lead the three-match 2-0 following their seven-wicket win on Saturday.

Ishan was struck on his helmet by a bouncer which he attempted to pull during the fourth over, bowled by Lahiri Kumara. The opener quickly took off his helmet and was down on his haunches as concerned Sri Lanka cricketers gathered around him, inquiring his well-being.

The Indian team physio ran in for mandatory concussion check before the batter resumed his innings and was out after scoring 16 off 15 in the chase of 184. The 23-year-old recorded a career-best 89 off 56 in the series opener helping India to a match-winning total of 199/2 in Lucknow earlier this week.

The win in Dharamsala was India’s 11th straight win in the format and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping for a third successive T20I clean sweep when they take the field on Sunday evening.

