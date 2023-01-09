IND vs SL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ODI Series, No Replacement Named

The mystery over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness continues with the star pacer withdrawn from India’s ODI squad on the eve of their series opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Bumrah was expected to make his international return with the ODI series beginning January 10 but will have to wait a little longer.

In a statement, the BCCI said the 28-year-old still needs more time to ‘build bowling resilience’ and that he’s been withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

“Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," the statement read.

No replacement will be named.

India’s Updated Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Bumrah has been battling with a back issue since August last year when he was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022. However, he made a brief comeback in September during a three-match T20I series against Australia at home but was pushed to the sidelines again after playing in two games.

He underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and was ruled out from the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as well and the subsequent tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh as well.

He was named in India’s ODI squad earlier this month.

The three ODIs between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 10 (Guwahati), January 12 (Kolkata) and January 15 (Thiruvananthapuram).

The decision reportedly has been taken keeping in mind the next month’s four-match Test series against Australia at home with India set to host ODI World Cup later this year as well.

“Bumrah hasn’t travelled with the team to Guwahati. He still needs some more time to get back to full fitness as he will be needed during the Australia Test series," news agency PTI quoted an unnamed BCCI official as claiming.

