IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel Takes Sharp Catch to Dismiss Chamika Karunaratne | WATCH

India bowled Sri Lanka out for a total of 215 in 39.4 overs at the Eden Gardens as the teams faced off for the second game of a three-match ODI series.

Axar Patel came up with a stunning catch to get rid of Sri Lankan Chamika Karunaratne off Malik’s delivery as the visiting team’s batsman was at the crease on 17 runs off 25 deliveries.

Axar, fielding at point, dived to his left instinctively to take the catch of Karunaratne and made no mistake in holding on to it.

BCCI shared a clip of the all rounder’s prompt diving effort to send Karunaratne back to the dugout in a tweet that read “Sharp catch alert @akshar2026 dives to his left and takes a fine catch as @umran_malik_01 gets his second wicket"

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat and their relatively good start was undone by some quality Indian bowling as Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj ended the evening with three wickets apiece. Umran Malik picked up a couple of wickets during his spell while Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket off his over.

Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando notched up a half-century at the top of the order before the Sri Lankan middle order collapsed in dramatic fashion to swing the match back in favour of India after the 73-run stand for the second wicket between Nuwanidu and Kusal Mendis.

Nuwanidu was dismissed as Shubman Gill ran his out between the wickets after Mendis was caught in front of the wicket by a tricky Kuldeep Yadav delivery.

India came into the game with a 1-0 series lead following their massive 67-run win over the touring Sri Lanka as former skipper Virat Kohli came up with a sterling ton at the Basparna Stadium in Assam.

India have the opportunity to wrap the series up early as they chase the target of 216.

