IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj Pick Up 3 Wickets Each as India Restrict Sri Lanka to 215

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj shone brightly for India as the hosts restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 215 runs in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Rohit Sharma’s men thus need a total of 216 runs to win, and pick up their first series win of the year 2023.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first, looking to nullify India’s batting threat, and initially, it looked as if he made the correct choice, but after a bright start, the Asia Cup 2022 champs suffered a collapse.

Shanaka had won the toss and he chose to bowl first in the first ODI in Guwahati, after which India scored 373 runs in 50 overs. The visitors tried a different strategy in Kolkata, but they couldn’t reach a par total.

Sri Lanka don’t bat too deep, and they were jolted with an early blow as Pathum Nissanka was ruled out of the fixture with an injury, as Nuwanidu Fernando made his debut.

He partnered with Avishka Fernando to open the inning for their side, but Siraj drew first blood with the new ball once again as he removed Avishka for just 20 runs.

Kusal Mendis joined Nuwanidu in the middle and the pair stitched together a crucial partnership as they put India on the back foot.

The debutant smashed a fifty on his international bow, while Mendis also added 34 runs in as many balls before the latter was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

The Chinaman played ahead of an injured Yuzvendra Chahal and proved to be the game-changer as he paved the way back for the home side in the contest.

A flurry of wickets followed suit as the Indian spinners came to the party, with the visitors slumping from 102-2 to 125-5.

Wanindu Hasaranga tried to carry forward the momentum for the visiting side, as he scored 21 runs in 17 balls, while Dunith Wellalage also added 32 runs in 34 deliveries to the cause.

Chamika Karunaratne played a 17-run inning, while Kasun Rajitha’s unbeaten cameo of 17 runs from 21 balls helped Sri Lanka reach a total of 215.

Kuldeep shone with the ball upon his return to the Eden Gardens as he dismantled the Sri Lankan middle order. Siraj also picked up a couple of late wickets to register 3 scalps.

