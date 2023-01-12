IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Opt to Bat, Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Yuzvendra Chahal in India's XI

Team India will be looking to wrap the ODI series as they take on Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in the second ODI on Thursday.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss yet again but decided to bat first this time around after a heavy defeat in the previous encounter.

“We’ll bat first. Very good wicket to bad first, also looking at the venue stats. Important to score, be relaxed and play our natural game," said Shanaka.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma also admitted that he was in two minds, and was grateful that he lost the toss.

“I was in two minds. Wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field," said the ‘Hitman’.

“Overall, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we’ve done in the past is in the past, we need to look ahead and keep doing better," added Rohit.

Eden Gardens is the same venue where the Indian skipper played the memorable 264-run knock, but he insisted that he’s since wiped the slate clean.

“I love playing here, the crowd is also energetic and that motivates me always. But it is in the past, I need to start fresh," said the 35-year-old.

The visitors made two changes to their side, with Dilshan Madushanka and Pathum Nissanka out through their respective injury issues, Nuwanidu Fernando made his ODI debut, while Lahiru Kumara returned to the playing XI.

There was an injury concern for the Indian side as well, Rohit revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal wasn’t feeling well after taking a diving catch in Guwahati, and thus Kuldeep Yadav came into the side.

After a complete performance in Guwahati, the Indian skipper decided to go with the winning formula and not tinker around too much with the side.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

