IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Gets Castled by Lahiru Kumara | WATCH

India hope to wrap up the three-match ODI series against visiting Sri Lanka in Eden Gardens as the men in blue attempt to chase down a target of 216.

India were off to a shaky start losing captain Rohit Sharma in the fifth over for 17 runs off 25 deliveries before Shubman Gill departed the crease shortly after.

Former skipper Virat Kohli came in to bat at number 3 but could not replicate his scintillating touch from the last game in which he lead India to victory with a magnificent ton.

Kumara came up with a terrific delivery to get rid of the dangerous Kohli as he exploited the space between the Indian batsman’s willow and pad as the ball slid right onto the stumps knocking off the bails convincingly in the process.

Advertisement

Walking in at 41 for the loss of two wickets in the sixth over, Kholi was expected to settle in and steady the innings. But, Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara had other ideas as he cleaned out the wickets of Kohli who had made just 4 runs off 9 deliveries.

Kohli left the crease with Indian stagnant at 62 for the loss of 3 wickets in the tenth over of the chase.

ALSO READ| IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel Takes Sharp Catch to Dismiss Chamika Karunaratne | WATCH

Earlier in the game, India had bowled out Sri Lanka for 215 runs in 39.4 overs with wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mohammed Siraj picking up three wickets each.

Advertisement

Kashmiri pacer Umran Malik was also among the wickets as he scalped 2 during his spell. Axar Patel picked up one wicket to his name as the Sri Lankan middle order fell flat after a steady start from debutant Nuwanidu Fernando, who made a half-century before falling short of the crease in a run-out, and Kushal Mendis, who tallied at run-a-ball at 34 runs off as many deliveries.

Kasun Ranjitha caught Shreyas Iyer in front of the wickets after the Mumbai-based batsman made 28 off 33 balls for India’s cause.

India will hope to get across the line at Eden Gardens to register an unassailable lead in the series against Sri Lanka.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here