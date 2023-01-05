IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Axar Patel Blitzkrieg Sends Internet Into Meltdown

Axar Patel produced stunning innings in India’s second T20 game against Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Mumbai.

Axar brought up his maiden T20I fifty in astounding fashion as he took just 20 deliveries to get across the half-century mark. His knock from a tight position helped India put up a fight and his valiant efforts drew much appreciation from fans on social media.

One user on Twitter posted a tweet that read “Axar Patel statue needed in Gujarat."

Another post on the micro-blogging website read “Axar Patel has been a revelation with the bat these last 2 games..loved the fight..good win for SL, but it turned out to be a very good game!"

A fan wrote “Axar Patel Wins our hearts What a Knock."

Another tweet read “Axar- A Underrated Finisher Couldn’t get his team over the line today but,Well Played Man!! Respect++"

Axar’s valiant performance was the highlight of the day for many as one fan said “Well played, Axar Patel. When he came to bat India was 57/5 and from then the way he showed fight is incredible and he scored 65 runs from 31 balls including 3 Fours and 6 Sixes against Sri Lanka. Take a bow, Axar Patel."

Sri Lanka won the game by 16 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. The third and final match of the series will be played on the 7th of January at Rajkot.

