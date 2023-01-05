IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Axar Patel Smashes Wanindu Hasaranga Around the Park | WATCH

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka was a high-scoring affair as the visitors set the home team a target of 207 riding on captain Dasun Shanaka’s brilliant half-century.

ALSO READ| Live Score India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Latest Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel Keep IND Alive in Mammoth Chase

Sri Lanka had India on the back foot as they scalped wicket after wicket early on in the chase. But, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel got India back into the game with their blistering knocks.

The Sri Lankan bowling were all out of answers to the pair’s sixth wicket partnership that saw both batsmen scoring half-centuries.

Advertisement

The highlight of the innings was probably Wanindu Hasaranga’s over, which was mercilessly picked apart by the Indian pair at the crease.

The spinner was presented with the ball during the 14th over of the game and Axar took the bowler on right from the first ball of the over.

He welcomed Hasaranga’s over with a massive six over deep mid-wicket as he picked up the flighted delivery expertly. Axar repeated the feat on the very next delivery as he once again cleared dee midwicket without any hassle.

The southpaw made it three in a row as he picked up Hasaranga’s full-length delivery outside off by dancing down the track and letting it fly over the boundary.

Advertisement

Axar rotated the strike in the fourth ball of the over as Suryakumar came to face the tricky spinner. But, Hasaranga’s fortunes did not turn with the change at the crease as he was once again hit for a six, this time by the maverick Suryakumar who put the ball over the head of extra cover with an exquisite shot.

The pair put up a 91-run stand before Suryakumar was sent back to the pavilion after being caught by Hasaranga off Dilshan Madushanka’s over.

Suryakumar and Axar took India to 148 for 6 after 16 overs giving the home team a chance to win the game and seal the series.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here