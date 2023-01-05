IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: India Win Toss and Opt to Bowl Against Sri Lanka

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I between the sides at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Mumbai.

Rahul Tripathi was handed his T20I debut as he was named as a replacement for Sanju Samson, while Arshdeep Singh comes on in place of Harshal Patel for the second game in the series.

Sri Lanka named an unchanged lineup from the first game.

India lead the 3-match T20I series 1-0 after coming out victorious in the opening game between the sides by 2 runs.

Deepak Hooda emerged as the top scorer in the opening match of the series as he notched up 41 runs as he ended the innings unbeaten. Ishan Kishan opened the innings in the series curtain riser and came up with a sizeable contribution of 37 runs.

Skipper Pandya chipped in with 29 balls before being dismissed, but Axar Patel made sure his presence was felt as he finished the innings in style with his unbeaten 31 off 20 deliveries as India set the visitors a target of 163 runs to win.

Sri Lanka put up a fight but ultimately came up short. The Lankan captain Shanaka topped the scoring charts for the visitors as he made 45 runs off 25 balls to that his team did not go down without a fight.

Kushal Mendis, Wanindhu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne came up with 20-plus runs off their willows each to take the match to the final overs, but India powered by their bowling unit clinched the result in the match.

Shivam Mavi was the star with the ball as he picked up four wickets. Harshal Patel and Umran Malik scalped two wickets each on the night to help India register a series lead at home.

India will look to continue their winning momentum and wrap up the series with a victory in Mumbai on Thursday.

India Lineup:

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Lineup:

Pathum Nisanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Ranjitha, Dilshan Madushanka

