Opener Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Indian squad for the last two T20 matches against Sri Lanka where he replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Maharashtra opener had to pull out from the series opener against Sri Lanka as the skipper revealed the news at the toss. This is the second time Agarwal has been added to the India squad. Earlier also he was added to the squad when three India players which included the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad has tested positive for Covid-19 just ahead of the first ODI against West Indies to be played in Ahmedabad.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him," BCCI stated in a media release yesterday. Skipper Rohit Sharma also confirmed the same at the toss. “It’s a challenge for the new gutsy - from the last game we played, we have 6 changes. Ruturaj was supposed to play, but he has a wrist injury and will not play today," said the skipper.

Advertisement

(More to follow)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here