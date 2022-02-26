IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: 'Need to Keep Winning; Keep Positive Vibes Going'-Rohit Sharma

India made a mockery of Sri Lanka’s 183-run target as they hunted down that score with 17 balls to spare. They were in some spot of bother when they lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the middle, but a superb stand between Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson turned the game in India’s favor. Speaking on the duo, the skipper said the bench strength has a lot of talent.

“We’ll sit down tomorrow, see what we can do (on any team changes), we have used 27 players so far, there could be more (laughs). When you win the series, there are guys who haven’t had the opportunities. Some of the guys will have to play Tests, we’ll have to look after everyone. It’s the sign of the times we’re in, it’s fine to look after physically, but it’s the mental thing that’s important as well. At the end of the day, we need to keep winning and keep positive vibes going through in the team."

He lauded Sanju Samson as well who alongside Shreyas Iyer changed the complexion of the game.

“We have a lot of talent in that batting unit, we will keep giving them the chances, it’s up to them to make the most of it. I thought Sanju showed how well he could play with that knock, it’s all about taking your opportunities. Lot of these guys are quite talented. They just need an opportunity to go out there and express themselves. There are a lot of guys waiting in the wings as well but their time will come as well. We’ve got to look after the guys who have been in and around the team for a while. We understand all these guys possess a lot of talent. So it’s just about giving the opportunity and the backing from our side," said Rohit.

