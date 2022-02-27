IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Pathum Nissanka to Ravindra Jadeja - 5 Strikers Who Promised a Blockbuster in Dharamsala

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka turned out to be a blockbuster event to ever take place at the picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. It rained boundaries and sixes throughout in what was a high-scoring game of cricket. The bowlers had the least role to play but the batters surely had a great time playing out there.

Sri Lanka, with the help of 18 boundaries and 7 sixes, mounted a huge score of 183 runs. In reply, the Indian middle-order played with the same intensity and hammered 17 boundaries and 8 maximums to finish the game with 17 balls to spare. India won the game by 7 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. It was also their 11th T20I win in a row.

Let’s have a look at the entertainers of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I:

Advertisement

Pathum Nissanka: The Sri Lanka opener was one of the batters who looked extremely comfortable while facing the Indian bowlers. If Dharmsala track was a batters’ paradise, Nissanka made sure he enjoys every bit of his outing. He smashed 11 fours and ended up scoring a 53-ball 75; batting at a strike rate of 141.5.

Dasun Shanaka: He played a captain’s knock to help his team set a challenging target for the hosts. If Nissanka slammed the most number of fours, Shanaka hammered most sixes – 5 – in the Sri Lankan innings. He came at the crease after the middle-order collapse without scoring much. Once he joined the opening batter, he completely changed the dynamics. Shanaka scored 47 runs off just 19 balls and returned unbeaten as Sri Lanka posted 183 for 5 in 20 overs.

Shreyas Iyer: Making the most of the opportunity, Shreyas Iyer smashed the second consecutive half-century in the series. Iyer walked out to bat when India lost Rohit Sharma in the opening over of India’s chase. Soon Ishan Kishan also returned to the dugout while the hosts needed someone to steady the ship. Iyer took the onus on his responsibility and slammed a fine half-century to ensure India’s win. He scored an unbeaten 74 off 44 balls, including 6 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson: He came, he scored and returned. Sanju Samson was the catalyst who amplified the Indian chase. He unleashed his big shots in the 13th over when he hammered Lahiru Kumara for a four followed by a hat-trick of sixes. He tried striking a boundary off the last ball of the over but Binura Fernando took a stunner at slips and Samson’s 39-run cameo came to an end.

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja: Last but the least, India’s ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave the finishing touch and took the game home. He picked up from where Sanju had left without losing the momentum even by a single notch. The southpaw scored 45 runs off just 18 balls, with the help of 7 boundaries and a maximum, and stitched a 58-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here