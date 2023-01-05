IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Rahul Tripathi Makes International Debut Against Sri Lanka

The second T20I in the series between Indian and Sri Lanka turned out to be a memorable one for Rahul Tripathi even before the captains could make their way to the centre of the field for the toss as the 31-year-old was handed his international debut in the shortest format of the game.

At 31 years of age, Tripathi becomes the third oldest player after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to make a T20I debut.

The occasion was made all the more special by the presence of the wall of India, Dravid himself at the head of the team huddle in the role of the head coach.

Cheteshwar Pujara spoke words of encouragement before he handed Tripathi the cap, a traditional rite of passage.

Tripathi replaces Sanju Samson from the previous game as India also made another change by bringing in Arshdeep Singh in place of Harshal Patel.

Sri Lanka named an unchanged lineup for the second game after coming close in the opening game of the three-match series.

India set Sri Lanka a target of 163 riding on Deepak Hooda’s unbeaten 41-run knock. He was also supported by the efforts of Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel who scored 37 and 31 respectively. Captain Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 29 runs off his willow.

Dasun Shanaka’s 45 run effort helped Sri Lanka put up a fight, but Shivam Mavi’s performance with the ball ensured that India would ultimately walk out winners on the night.

Mavi scalped 4 wickets while Harshal Patel and Umran Malik sent two batsmen back to the pavilion each on the night.

India lead the series 1-0 after the men in blue clinched a thrilling triumph in their first outing of the series by a margin of 2 runs.

India Lineup:

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Lineup:

Pathum Nisanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Ranjitha, Dilshan Madushanka

