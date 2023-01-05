IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka Beat India in Thriller as Axar Patel's Valiant Knock Goes in Vain

Sri Lanka won the second T20I game of the three-match series in India by 16 runs to level the series 1-1.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and put Sri Lanka to bat first as the Lankan lions were off to a great start thanks in part to the misfortunes of the returning Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who leaked 19 runs off his first over that included three no-ball for the offence of the tall bowler overstepping the crease each time, which proved to be expensive.

Opener Kushal Mendis was in fine touch before his 52-run knock off 31 deliveries was brought to an end by Yuzvendra Chahal, who caught him in front of the wicket.

India seemed to be finding their way back in the game after the first wicket as Umran Malik broke Bhanuka Rajapaksa to castle the Lankan batsman with a terrific 147 kmph delivery which the batter edged onto the stumps.

Pathum Nissanka and Dahananjaya de Silva were sent back to the pavilion by Axar Patel before Malik struck again to dismiss Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Just as it seemed that India were getting their way, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka produced an incredible knock as he brought up his fifty in just twenty deliveries before ending the innings unbeaten on 56 off 22 balls.

Arshdeep Singh’s woes continued during his second spell as he gave away two more no-balls and by extension a couple of free hits that Shanaka capitalised on to bring Sri Lanka up to 206 at the end of 20 overs.

Indian came out to bat as Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill opened the chase. Sri Lanka established an early advantage as they destabilised the Indian innings by scaling wickets in regular intervals.

Kishan, Gill and debutant Rahul Tripathi were all dismissed cheaply as India were languishing at 21 for the loss of three wickets before the conclusion of the third over.

Pandya tried to steady the chase up, but the skipper too was dismissed at the 12-run mark and Deepak Hooda followed him to the dugout shortly after.

Just as Sri Lanka seemed to be in cruise control, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav came up with spectacular performances of their own as they put up a 91 runs stand and nearly took the game away from the visitors.

Axar Patel raced to his maiden T20I half-century in just 20 deliveries as he whacked the Lankan bowlers all around the ground. The high point of his 65-run knock came in the 14th over when he hit Hasaranga for three consecutive massive sixers.

He was ably supported by Yadav at the other end who brought up his half-century and things seemed to be going India’s way momentarily.

Madhushanka scalped Yadav in the 16th over and Shivam Mavi took his place at the crease. Axar continued his onslaught against the bowlers and Mavi contributed with 26 runs from 14 balls, including two sixers and two fours.

The match went right down to the wire as Indian needed 21 off the last over with Mavi and Axar at the crease.

Despite their valiant efforts, Axar and Mavi couldn’t manage to get India across the line as Shanaka returned with the ball in hand to dismiss both players and earn his team a crucial win to level the series at 1-1.

The third and final match of the series will be played at Rajkot on the 7th of January with the winner taking the series.

