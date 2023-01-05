IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Umran Malik Cleans Out Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga| WATCH

The second T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka proved to be an entertaining affair as India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Umran Malik delivered an absolute scorcher as he castled Sri Lankan top-order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Malik, who picked up 2 wickets in the previous engagement between the sides continued his wicket-taking form as he wiped out the stumps of Rajapaksa.

Malik’s wicket-taking delivery was clocked in at 147 kmph as the Sri Lankan batsman edged the ball onto the stumps to being a premature ending to his innings.

The Indian pacer then got rid of Charith Asalanka, who was caught by Shubman Gill.

Malik came up with an even better delivery to send Wanindu Hasaranga back to the pavilion immediately after the Lankan all-rounder emerged to bat.

Sri Lanka were cruising at 83 for 1 at the end of nine overs riding on a blinder of innings from Kushal Mendis, supported well by Pathum Nisanka.

Mendis was shown the way to the dugout by Yuzvendra Chahal as the Indian caught the batsman in front of the wickets. Rajapaksa walked in to bat at 80 for 1 before being cleaned out from a brilliant delivery by Indian pacer Malik.

Sri Lanka were off to a positive start as Mendis’ quickfire 52 off 31 deliveries gave the visitors the upper hand initially.

Arshdeep Singh, who came into the team to replace Harshal Patel, was taken apart by the Sri Lankan batsman who smashed the Indian pacer all over the park following the bowler’s infractions.

The young bowler overstepped the crease thrice in his first over as he conceded 19 off his opening over. His troubles with the no-ball did not go away as he conceded multiple free hits even towards the end of the innings.

Axar Patel picked up two wickets of his own as he sent Nisanka and Dhananjaya de Silva back to the dugout.

