IND vs SL, 2nd Test: 3 Fans Breach Security at Chinnaswamy Stadium to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli - WATCH

The ongoing second Test between India and Sri Lanka was halted abruptly for a while on Sunday following a security breach as the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. At the stroke of stumps on second day, three fans entered the field after dodging the security arrangement.

All of them dashed towards former Indian captain Virat Kohli. As reported by news agency PTI, one of the three fans managed to click a selfie with Virat Kohli before being whisked away by the security personnel.

The incident happened in the sixth over of the Sri Lanka’s chase of 447; when Kusal Mendis was getting attended by the team physio after being hit by a Mohammed Shami delivery. Sensing an opportunity to see their star player from close, three fans managed to breach the fenced area and ran towards the players.

One of them managed to get close to Kohli, who was standing in slip area. The fan took his mobile out and asked the senior batter for a selfie and Kohli, much to his delight, obliged. The security personnel rushed towards the players and, after a bit of jostle, managed to get control of the fans.

One spectator had also managed to enter the playing area during the first Test in Mohali.

Sri Lanka were 28/1 at stumps on Day 2 and needed 419 runs to beat India in the second and final Test. Resuming their second innings from 199/5 after the dinner break, India added 104 more runs in the third session before declaring on 303-9 in the second innings and setting a target of 447 runs for Sri Lanka to win.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India 67 while Rishabh Pant brought up the fastest Test fifty by an Indian off just 28 balls. On the other hand, spinner Praveen Jayawickrama was Sri Lanka’s highest wicket-taker with 4-78 while Lasith Embuldeniya picked three wickets (3/87).

