Test Specialist Hanuma Vihari has opened up on batting on a tricky turning track at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Apart from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, none of the other Indian batters failed to score a fifty-plus score in the second Test of the series. The Indian batters struggled against the spinners from visitors’ camp as 16 wickets out of 20 were picked by them.

After day 2’s play, Vihari claimed that almost every ball has the ability to take a wicket at a challenging Bengaluru surface and he feels that it will be challenging for Lanka to bat on Monday.

“It was quite challenging, any ball can get you out; it was that kind of a wicket. I thought we batted well in both innings. The way we bowled as well. It was tough to bat on and it will be challenging for them (Sri Lanka) tomorrow as well," Vihari told broadcasters.

Vihari has replaced Cheteshwar Pujara in India’s red-ball setup and batted at no. 3 spot in the ongoing Test series. The stylish batter further talked about his own batting in Bengaluru and said he got dismissed on a good ball in first innings while admitted he could’ve shown some patience in the second.

“I knew which ones to play and which ones to leave. I got a good ball in the first innings, but I think in the second innings, I could have batted with more patience and could have got that big one. Nevertheless, I was pretty happy with the way I was batting," he added.

The 28-year-old further asserted that facing spinners under light is easier on the Chinnaswamy surface and Team India was trying to avoid to bowl on Day 2 but things didn’t work out.

“It was easier to bat against the spinners under lights because of the dew, but in both the innings, it was quite challenging. I knew the areas where I could score on this wicket and waited for those deliveries. We didn’t plan to bowl tonight. But, with wickets falling, we felt we could bowl around 35-40 minutes and make things difficult for the Sri Lankan batters," he said.

