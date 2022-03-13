IND vs SL, 2nd Test Day 1 Talking Points: India Pacers Strike Back After Iyer's Charismatic 92-run Knock

The opening day of the second India vs Sri Lanka Test was full of dramas. The eventful day started with Mayank’s bizarre run-out and saw a total of 16 wickets falling till stumps. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer played a ravishing knock that lifted India to a total of 252. The Lankan spinners clearly dominated the home batters but Iyer nullified them pretty well with the bat in hand.

In reply, the Indian pacers did the same thing to Sri Lanka batters. Bumrah scalped three wickets while Shami picked up a couple as the tourists were reeling at 86 for 6 and were 166 runs behind at stumps.

Let’s have a look at the talking points of day 1 of the India vs Sri Lanka day-night Test in Bengaluru.

Shreyas Iyer: While the other batters kept falling prey to the Lankan spinners, Iyer was the only warrior who fought fearlessly. With the help of 4 sixes and 10 boundaries, the 27-year-old scored 92 runs off 98 deliveries as India posted a respected total of 252 runs. He played in T20 mode and in the due course, notched his 2nd half-century in the longest format of the game. He though missed out on a century but he played a promising knock that lifted the Indian innings.

The bizarre run out of Mayank Agarwal: The day started off with a comedy of errors that cost India a precious wicket. While the Lankans were busy appealing for an LBW, Mayank thought of stealing a quick single as the ball rolled down towards covers. But Rohit at the non-striker’s end seemed uninterested. Meanwhile, Praveen Jaywickrama threw the ball to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella who dislodged the bails after asking for a DRS. After enough drama, the delivery was called a No ball but Mayank had to walk back.

Lasith Embuldeniya: Sri Lanka has certainly found a rockstar in Lasith Embuldeniya who never disappoints with the ball in hand. Just like the previous game in Mohali, he ran through the Indian batting order, scalping the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. He registered figures of 3 for 94 and was the most economic bowler in the Lankan side.

Jasprit Bumrah: If Sri Lanka banked on their spinner to floor the Indian batters, the hosts heavily relied on their vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm quick struck right in his second over, taking down Kusal Mendis for 2. He then dismissed Lahiru Thirimane (8) and also denied Angelo Mathews (43) a half-century, registering figures of 3 for 15 in 7 overs.

Most wickets fallen on first day of a day-night Test: A total of 16 wickets fell on the first day of the Bengaluru Test; the highest ever on the opening day of a day-night Test. The event topped the list, surpassing the tally of 13 wickets in the South Africa vs Zimbabwe match in 2017. The same number of dismissals were affected in the last two day-night Tests played in India – India vs Bangladesh in 2019 and India vs England in 2021.

