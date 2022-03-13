IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Dinner Report: Rishabh Pant Fifty Lights up Bengaluru as India's Lead Swells to 342

Openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal along with No. 3 Hanuma Vihari failed to convert their solid starts but Rishabh Pant delighted the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a record-breaking fifty as India continue to march ahead in the day-nigh second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Pant blasted a 28-ball 40 breaking a 40-year old record held by Kapil Dev as India reached 199/5 at the dinner break, extending their overall lead to 342 runs on the second day.

At the break, Shreyas Iyer (18*) and Ravindra Jadeja (10*) were the two unbeaten batters with left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama taking three of the four wickets that fell during the session.

Pant was at his aggressive best, charging down the track as early as the second ball he faced for a big six. He then cut, pulled, swept, reverse swept and drove his way for the fastest Test fifty by an Indian. The previous record - a 30-ball effort- was made by Kapil Dev against Pakistan in 1982.

Pant though fell quickly after reaching 50, becoming the third scalp of Jayawickrama.

Overall, the Indian batters scored at a good pace in the second session with Lankan bowlers failing to exploit the spin-friendly conditions. Rohit was calculative in selecting his shots before lofting off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva straight to Angelo Mathews to fall for 46. His footwork looking good, he largely swept left-arm spinners and charged the wicket to counter off-spin of De Silva.

However, he could not resists the temptation of going after De Silva when he closed in on a half-century. Before walking back, Rohit added 42 runs with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (22) and 56 for the second wicket with Hanuma Vihari (35), who also frittered away a solid start.

Agarwal edged one from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who got the ball to turn away from good length and the edge from the Indian’s bat was taken by De Silva. Vihari, who seemed to be making the number three spot his own, missed a straight one from Jayawickrama and lost his off stump.

Jayawickrama also sent back Virat Kohli (13), whose again fell leg before and his search for that elusive 71st international hundred just got longer. He is without an international hundred in 73 innings now. It was another delivery that kept low and he was trapped on the back-foot. In the morning session, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (5/24) completed his eighth five-wicket haul and first at home as India polished off the Sri Lankan lower-order in a jiffy. Sri Lanka resumed at 86 for six and India required less than 30 minutes to wrap their innings. Bumrah and off-spinner R Ashwin (2/30) scalped two batters each as Sri Lanka’s shoddy display continued. Stumper batter Niroshan Dickwella (21) started off with consecutive boundaries off Bumrah. He opened the face of the bat to gently place the ball between the gaps.

Ashwin expectedly bowled from the other end and troubled Embuldeniya (1) straight away, his balls turning from the rough. Embuldeniya could not handle a short one from Bumrah, miscuing a pull to be caught by Rishabh Pant. That was an irresponsible shot under the circumstances. Surnaga Lakmal showed intent to stay at the wicket but could not read a carrom ball from Ashwin and saw his timber disturbed. This was immediately after he lofted one over mid-on for a boundary. Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul when he had Dickwella caught behind. The short ball jumped off the track, touched the shoulder of the bat before going into Pant’s gloves.

Vishwa Fernando went after Ashwin in the next over but was soon deceived by another carrom ball and was stumped by Pant as the batter had lunged forward.

