IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rohit, Vihari Anchor Innings at Tea, India's Lead Goes Past 200

After demolishing the Sri Lankan batting, India came back stronger to post 61 for 1 by the end of first session on day 2 of the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru. At tea break, home skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on 30 not out while Hanuma Vihari was unbeaten for 8. The hosts have taken a healthy lead of 204 runs in the second innings.

After Jasprit Bumrah’s eighth five-wicket haul helped the hosts bundle out Sri Lanka for 109, Rohit and Mayank Agarwal walked to begin India’s second essay at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. The duo went off to a controlled start, adding 42 runs for the first wicket. (IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score)

Mayank was the first and only batter India lost in the opening session. Spinner Lasith Embuldeniya bowled a flighted delivery that took an outside edge of the Mayank’s bat as he tried to push it away from the body. The ball went straight to Dhananjaya de Silva at gully and the India opener was out for 22.

Vihari then joined Rohit at the crease, adding 19 more runs to the score board before the umpires called for the tea break.

Earlier, Sri Lanka could add only 23 runs more in their first innings after resuming the Day 2 at 86/6. Angelo Mathews (43) and Niroshan Dickwella (21) were the top-scorers for them.

On the other hand, it was a maiden five-for for Bumrah at home. Apart from him, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/30), Mohammed Shami (2/18) and Axar Patel (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Bumrah claimed his first five-wicket haul on the Indian soil. The 28-year-old picked three wickets on Day 1 to rock Sri Lanka’s start in reply to India’s 252. He got the better of Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Matthews under the lights as Sri Lanka were down to 86/6 at stumps on Day 1.

