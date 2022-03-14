IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 3 Talking Points: India's Victory Overshadows Karunaratne's Vaillant Ton

Rohit Sharma-led Team India swept away the 2-macth Test series against Sri Lanka on Monday in Bengaluru. The hosts bundled out the opposition for 208 in the second innings of the pink Test, clinching the game by a huge margin of 238 runs.

Sri Lanka took the field on the third day with a lot of determination but it was always going to be tough to negotiate the Indian attack on a track that has been offering turn and uneven bounce from day one. Ashiwn picked up four wickets while Bumrah registered figures of 3/23 in the second innings to hand a remarkable win to India. The clinical victory in the day-night Test also helped India to move up in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

As India celebrate an unbeaten Test season at home, let’s have a look at the talking points of day 3 of Bengaluru Test.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s valiant knock: While the wickets kept tumbling at the other end, it was Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne who kept on ticking the scoreboard. His patience and grit paid off as he got his 14th Test hundred, with the help of 15 boundaries. He is now the third Sri Lankan captain after Kumara Sangakarra and Dunesh Chandimal to score a hundred in India. Karunaratne scored 107 before getting knocked over by Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian bowlers lighten up the day: The duo of Bumrah and Ashwin did the maximum damage to the Lankan batting order as they walked out to finish the chase of 477 on Monday. The former picked up 3 wickets and finished the game with an 8-wicket match haul. Ashwin, on the other hand, bagged a four-fer while Axar Patel chipped in with a couple of dismissals.

India complete an undefeated home season 2021-22: The win in the second Test on Monday also marked India’s unbeaten run in the 2021-22 cricketing season at home. The team won 3 out of 4 Tests along with all 3 ODIs and 9 T20Is. One Test, against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021, had ended in a draw.

Third-lowest batting average for Sri Lanka in a Test series: Sri Lanka’s batting average in this series was their third-lowest. They maintained an average of 15.60 in both Tests played in Mohali and Bengaluru. Their lowest was 12.10 which they secured in the 1990-91 against India.

Farewell to Suranga Lakmal: The ace Sri Lankan bowler played his last international match in Bengaluru. He scored just 1 run in his final innings of cricketing career but was congratulated by the Indian players, as well, on a remarkable journey. Lakmal played 70 Tests, 86 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Sri Lanka, in which he pocketed 171, 109 and 8 wickets respectively.

