IND vs SL, 2nd Test: India Squad against Sri Lanka - Probable Playing XIs

Newly appointed Test captain Rohit Sharma has a golden chance of kickstarting his captaincy in the purest format with the series whitewash. India won the first Test by a margin of an innings and 222 runs. They will now be playing against Sri Lanka in the final Test in Bengaluru from March 12 to Mach 16.

After a comprehensive performance in the first Test, India are unlikely to many changes in their playing XI. The batting order is expected to be the same as the team will be hoping to back the winning combination. One possible change can be the replacement of Jayant Yadav with Axar Patel. Ahead of the 2nd Test, India added Axar to the squad by dropping Kuldeep Yadav.

Coming to Sri Lanka, the team is expected to make major changes in the playing XI. The visitors’ top-scorer in the first game, Pathum Nissanka has suffered a back injury. Kusal Mendis is expected to replace the opening batters. Adding to Sri Lanka’s misery, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara are also grappling with fitness concerns. Notably, the seamer Suranga Lakmal will be playing his last Test match for Sri Lanka on Saturday.

India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka squads:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharath, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (Vice-Captain), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka

