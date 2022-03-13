IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Bags Maiden Five-for at Home, Equals Kapil Dev's Incredible Record

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday produced a remarkable bowling performance that floored Sri Lankan batting order in the ongoing Pink Test in Bengaluru. The right-arm quick bagged his eighth five-wicket haul, in just his 29th Test match, to bundle out the visitors for 109, handing a 143-run lead in first innings to India.

His maiden fifer on home soil let him equal an incredible record of Kapil Dev. The former India captain had also registered his 8th five-wicket haul in his 29th Test match. (IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score)

Bumrah achieved the feat on Sunday by dismissing Niroshan Dickwella in the morning session on day 2 at M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Advertisement

With this achievement, Bumrah is now the fourth Indian bowler to calim a five-for in Day-Night Tests following Axar Patel (2), Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. The Indian vice-captain registered figures of 5 for 24; the best numbers by an Indian fast bowler against Sri Lanka. He surpasses Ishant’s tally of 5/54 in Colombo in 2015.

This also the third-best bowling figures by a seamer after James Anderson’s 5 for 16 in Leeds (2016) and Pat Cummins’ 6 for 23 in Brisbane (2019).

ALSO READ | IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Imitates Jasprit Bumrah During Innings Break; Ravindra Jadeja in Splits

Out of Bumrah’s eight five-fors, two each were registered in West Indies, England and South Africa, and one apiece in Australia and India. In terms of opposition, the 28-year-old bagged two five-wicket hauls against West Indies, England and South Africa and one each against Sri Lanka and Australia. He is yet to pick 5 wickets in an innings against New Zealand.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here