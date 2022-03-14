IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Karunaratne's Ton in Vain as India Beat Sri Lanka by 238 Runs to Clinch Series 2-0

Team India on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the day-night Test in Bengaluru, clinching the series 2-0. A fine 107-run knock from the visiting skipper Dimuth Karunaratne went in vain as the Indian bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for 208, winning the game two days prior to the actual date of finish. India now have won all three pink-ball Tests at home, having beaten beating Bangladesh (in Kolkata, 2019) and England (in Ahmedabad, 2021) before.

Karunaratne on Sunday played a superb knock in the chase of 447. All hopes were pinned on the skipper after Kusal Mendi’s dismissal open the gates for the Indian bowlers to run through the Sri Lankan batting order.

During his stay at the crease, Karunaratne smashed 15 boundaries and brought up his 14th Test century. At same time, became only the third Sri Lanka skipper, after Kumara Sangakarra and Dinesh Chandimal, to register a Test hundred in India.

Adopting a positive yet cautious approach, both Kusal Mendis (54 off 60 balls) and Karunaratne used their feet with confidence to counter the Indian spinners. The latter was impressive on both front and back foot as he pulled and cut the short-pitched stuff and used his feet to cut down the spin.

Mendis completed his fifty with a single off Jadeja but was beaten by flight on an Ashwin delivery and was stumped by Rishabh Pant. That brought about the end of their fighting 96-run stand for the second wicket.

From there on, it was a downward slide for the visitors. Jadeja cleaned up Angelo Mathews (1) and Ashwin had Dhananjaya de Silva (4) caught at forward short-leg.

Karunaratne was ruled caught behind by umpire off Jadeja but the Lankan skipper survived, using DRS with replay showing that the ball had kissed the thigh pad and the bat before reaching Pant’s gloves.

He completed his fifty with a single off Axar, who replaced Ashwin from the pavilion end.

A small partnership began to develop between Karunaratne and Dickwella (12) even as Mohammed Shami troubled the batters with his pace.

Axar broke the 55-run stand when he had Dickwella stumped and also sent back Charith Asalanka (5) by having him caught in backward short leg, where skipper Rohit Sharma took simple catch.

Bumrah (3/23) eventually sent him back with slightly seaming ball that beat his bat to shatter the stumps. The lethal Indian fast bowler, who consistently made life tough for the Lankans, returned with match figures of 8 for 47, having taken a fifer at home for the first time in the first innings.

(With PTI Inputs)

