IND vs SL 3rd ODI: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Unwell, Returns to Bengaluru - Report

The Indian cricket team put in another clinical performance as they sealed the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka in Kolkata but they could be without head coach Rahul Dravid for the series finale.

KL Rahul smashed a fifty, while Hardik Pandya also contributed 36 runs with the bat as Team India won by 4 wickets at Eden Gardens to claim their first series win of the year 2023.

Dasun Shanaka’s men did put the hosts in a spot of bother with their bowling performance, but in the end, Rohit Sharma’s side were able to pull themselves over the line.

However, as per a report in RevSportz, Dravid is not traveling with the Indian team to Thiruvananthapuram.

The 50-year-old who celebrated his birthday recently is said to have suffered a health issue during the 2nd ODI. While Dravid remained with the team in Kolkata, he will be traveling to Bengaluru for medical reasons.

It remains unclear whether the former Indian skipper will join up with Rohit and Co for the series finale which is scheduled to be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15, Sunday.

As per reports, Dravid was feeling uneasy in the hotel itself and while he did take medicines after his BP had shot up, he will be returning to Bengaluru instead of traveling with the Indian team.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue took a 2-0 lead in the series courtesy of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj’s performances as the duo picked up 3 wickets each.

Kuldeep was included in the playing XI amid injury concerns to Yuzvendra Chahal and the former made full use of the opportunity, turning the fixture on its head with his sensational spell.

The spin-wizard got rid of the dangerous-looking Kusal Mendis who had scored 34 runs in as many balls, before claiming the wickets of Shanaka as well as Charith Asalanka.

After Kuldeep rattled the Sri Lankan middle order, Siraj cleaned up the tailenders, while Umran Malik also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Chasing 216 runs to win, the hosts didn’t get off to a good start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals before the pair of Hardik and Rahul steadied the ship.

Shreyas Iyer also added 28 runs to the cause, before the Indian vice-captain who remained not out at 64 helped his side to a routine win.

