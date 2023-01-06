IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Rajkot Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for the T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, January 7

Team India were stunned by an upbeat Sri Lankan team in the second T20I at Pune. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka registered a convincing win by 16 runs in that match. Shanaka led from the front and produced an all-round show to inspire his whole team. The prolific all-rounder smashed 56 off 22 balls and picked up two wickets to propel his team to victory. Sri Lanka will fancy their chances on Saturday after their dominant performance in the second T20I. They are the reigning Asian champions and will be high on morale. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Co have their task cut out. The series is tantalizingly poised at 1-1 and Team India will have to be at the top of their game if they are to clinch the series. India’s batting was particularly average in the second match. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill got out while playing poor shots. India’s famed batting line-up will have to come to the party in the third T20I. Moreover, Kishan and Gill should enjoy batting at the Rajkot Stadium.

Ahead of the T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

IND vs SL Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:00 pm IST. According to weather reports, there is virtually no chance of rain interrupting the match. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should see a full T20 match. However, due is expected to play a role as the match progresses.

IND vs SL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajkot stadium is known to be extremely batter-friendly. The Rajkot Stadium often features high-scoring matches and Saturday’s match should be no different. Moreover, batting second is preferred on this track because of the due factor. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first.

IND vs SL Probable Playing XI:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

