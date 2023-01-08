IND vs SL: 'Bhau, Bohot Sara Pyaar'-Suryakumar Yadav Reacts to Virat Kohli's Message On Instagram | WATCH

Virat Kohli wasted no time in congratulating Suryakumar Yadav on Friday hours after his scintillating ton which helped India beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 91 runs in the third T20I in Rajkot. Surya struck a sensational 112 not out off 51 balls for his third T20I century and fired India to an imposing 228 for five, making the job easier for his bowlers.

He toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers throughout, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third century in the format.

Reacting to the ton, Kohli had posted a picture of Surya on his Instagram story which also had two fire emojis and two applauding emojis. Now, the 32-year-old was over the moon when he realised that he was congratulated by none other than King Kohli himself.

In a video which was shared by the BCCI, SKY can be seen reading the message after which he replied back to it. “Oh baba, look who has posted a story!"

Further, Suryakumar, in his reply to Kohli, wrote, “Bhau, bohot saara pyaar. See you soon (Brother, lots of love. See you soon!)"

In this video, he can be seen cheered by a vociferous Rajkot crowd after which he was shown making the way into the dressing room. He was then seen reacting to Kohli’s message. Thereafter, he was again cheered on his way out to the bus. Once upon reaching the hotel, he was seen cutting the cake which was specially made for him.

Kohli and SKY will be again back in action when these two turn up for the three match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting January 10 in Guwahati.

Delayed debut, struggles made me hungrier: Surya

Suryakumar Yadav was well past 30 when he made his India debut, but the swashbuckling batter says his belated selection had only strengthened his resolve and made him even hungrier to succeed in top-flight.

Surya produced yet another incredible knock in the shortest format — a 51-ball 112 not out — as India outplayed Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20I to secure a memorable 2-1 series win.

“It does make me even more hungrier (sic) now," Surya told India head coach Rahul Dravid when asked if the long wait has taught him to value his success a lot more.

“I mean the amount of domestic cricket I have played, I have always enjoyed playing that for my state side Mumbai and I always try to put up a show.

