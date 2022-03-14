IND vs SL: 'Craze of Game is Very High'-Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To Fan Breach at Chinnaswamy

In a major security breach, three fans managed to get into the stadium. Two of them even managed to click a selfie with none other than Virat Kohli before being whisked away by the security officials. The incident happened during the sixth over of Sri Lanka’s innings. It was Kusal Mendis who was being attended by the team physio after being hit by a lethal delivery off Mohammed Shami. That’s when these fans sensed an opening and got into the act.

They found Kohli standing at the slips and asked him for a selfie. The former skipper happily obliged before the security officials got hold of the fans. Later vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah too reacted to the incident, terming it concerning for everyone. “That is something we don’t control, obviously the security concern is an issue. Suddenly, we realised that there were intruders but thankfully the officials intervened."

“We don’t know what to say about that, the craze of the game is very high and the fans get emotional sometimes," he said.

With 419 more required to level the series, Sri Lanka have already lost a wicket in the stiff chase of 447 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. At stumps on the second day of the Pink Test, Dimuth Karunaratne was batting on 10 and was accompanied by Kusal Mendis (16*). India, on the other hand, need to pick the remaining 9 wickets on Monday to win the match. Sri Lanka had a troubled start to their chase as they lost opener Lahiru Thirimanne for a three-ball duck right in the first over. Jasprit Bumrah provided the early breakthrough, trapping the batter in front. Lanka skipper Karunaratne and Mendis steered the innings thereafter and made sure the visitors don’t lose any more wicket before stumps.

India declared their second innings at 303 for 9 during the final session of the second day. The declaration came after Axar Patel was cleaned up by Lasith Embuldeniya for 9. Mohammed Shami remained not out on 16.

