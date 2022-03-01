IND vs SL: 'Crowds Are Good For Energy'-Jasprit Bumrah Has His Say Over Crowd Absence From Virat Kohli's 100th Test

India vs Sri Lanka in Mohali is still 72 hours away, but the game day is still very much anticipated among the fans. Reason? It will be Virat Kohli’s hundredth Test match. Although his fans are not happy with the crowd absence at the stadium, they would like to give their King a fitting tribute on March 4 at the PCA stadium by switching on the television sets from wherever they are. Meanwhile questions might be asked that why the home association or the BCCI is hell bent on not allowing crowd when the worst of Corona pandemic is clearly over. The second Test match in Bengaluru will see crowds; moreover venues for Windies series: Kolkata and the other venue of the Sri Lanka series did allow some crowd.

Also Read | Dial V for Victory, Vendetta and Virat

Advertisement

When asked about his opinion, India fast bowler and the brand new vice captain Jasprit Bumrah had his say. “We can only focus on what we can control. The crowds are surely good for the energy, but that is something we can’t control. We don’t have any power regarding that and we don’t decide the rules. We are only focusing on what we can control. Even if the crowds are not there, how can we keep that energy up. It’s a big day, big match for Virat Kohli. He has obviously contributed towards our team a lot. Right now our focus is to win that match."

Also Read | India Blank Sri Lanka 3-0 in Dharamsala

Kohli who made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011, rose through the ranks to become India’s most successful Test captain. Under him, the team went onto win a series in Australia. They also pushed South Africa and England really hard. Bumrah himself made his debut under Kohli.

“It’s always a special achievement for a player. It’s a testament to his hard work as a player. He has contributed a lot and I am sure he will contribute a lot as well. It’s just another feather in his cap, I want to congratulate him and want to wish him well."

Meanwhile he also gave a quick update on Ravi Ashwin and his physical status. Ashwin, who last played for India in the ODI series against South Africa last month, was ruled out of the limited-overs series against West Indies due to an unknown injury.

Advertisement

“Ashwin is shaping up well, he looked good at the nets"

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here