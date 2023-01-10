IND vs SL: Dasun Shanaka Congratulates Virat Kohli For Magnificent Century After Dropping His Catch | WATCH

Virat Kohli smashed back-to-back centuries and edged closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s incredible feat of 49 ODI centuries as the former brought up his 45th career ODI ton.

The former Indian skipper came out to bat when the Men in Blue were in a strong position of 143/1 with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both notching their respective fifties.

Kohli’s century didn’t come without its nervous moments though as the 34-year-old was dropped twice on 52 and 81 en route to his century.

Kusal Mendis was the first player to provide the Indian stalwart with a massive lifeline, followed by another howler from the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka.

The latter appeared in disbelief after missing a relatively easy catch from Kohli, and his side was punished for their mistakes.

Virat scored the 73rd international ton of his career, which left the Sri Lankan to lick their wounds. Eventually, Mendis redeemed himself by finally completing Kohli’s catch to bring an end to his valiant knock of 113 runs.

By then, Shanka knew that the damage had already been done, but the Sri Lankan skipper showed his true class as he congratulated Kohli for his ton as the Indian batsman was walking back to the dugout.

The visiting skipper shook Virat’s hand in a gesture that won the hearts of fans all over the world.

Kohli received his first lifeline shortly after completing his half-century, he gave away a thick leading edge off Kasun Rajitha but Mendis made a hash of it despite it being a straightforward catch.

The Sri Lankan pacer bowled a delivery slightly outside the off stump, in response Kohli danced the wicket aiming to smash it through the off-side but could only give away a huge nick to the wicketkeeper.

Shortly after, Kohli got away with another reprieve as Shanaka dropped an easy catch at mid-off.

A mistimed effort from the former India skipper saw the ball land straight into the hands of the visitors’ captain but it bobbled out leaving all of his teammates shocked.

Apart from Kohli, Rohit added 83 runs to the cause, while Gill smashed 70 runs in 60 balls. KL Rahul also contributed 39 runs as India put up a massive total of 373/7 on the board, with Sri Lanka needing 374 to win.

