IND vs SL, Day-Night Test: Jasprit Bumrah Claims Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in India as Sri Lanka All Out For 109 in First Innings

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed his first five-wicket haul on the Indian soil during the second Test match against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Bumrah, who is playing his fourth Test in India, produced a fiery spell with the pink ball to claim his eighth five-wicket haul in Tests. The premier pacer helped India bundle out Sri Lanka for just 109 in the first innings as the hosts take a massive 143-run lead.

The 28-year-old picked three wickets on Day 1 to rock Sri Lanka’s start in reply to India’s 252. He got the better of Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Matthews under the lights as Sri Lanka were down to 86/6 at stumps on Day 1.

The premier pacer didn’t waste much time to dismantle Lanka’s lower order on Day 2 as he dismissed Lasith Embuldeniya on his eight ball of the spell. To complete his first fifer in India, Bumrah sent Niroshan Dickwella back to the pavilion with a sharp bouncer on which the southpaw got only the glove and Rishabh Pant behind the stumps took a comfortable catch. With Dickwella’s scalp, the 28-year-old also completed his 300 wickets in international cricket. He finished the first innings with astonishing figures of 5/24.

Resuming the innings, the visitors lasted for just 5.5 overs, losing Lasith Embuldeniya (1), Suranga Lakmal (5), Niroshan Dickwella (21), and Vishwa Fernando (8) with the addition of just 23 runs in the first session.

It was also the best bowling figure by an Indian pacer against Sri Lanka as Bumrah pipped his senior teammate Ishant Sharma on the list.

Best figures for an Indian seamer vs SL

5/24 - Jasprit Bumrah in Bengaluru 2022

5/54 - Ishant Sharma in Colombo SSC 2015

5/72 - Venkatesh Prasad in Kandy 2001

5/72 - Zaheer Khan in Mumbai BS 2009

The rest of the work was done by veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who claimed two wickets on Day 2 as Sri Lanka registered their second-lowest score against India in Tests - 109.

Ravindra Jadeja remained the only wicketless bowler for India as Mohammed Shami picked two and Axar Patel snared in the visitors’ first innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 252 in 59.1 overs

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24).

